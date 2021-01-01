The investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Maykopsky District have completed an investigation into the criminal case against a 50-year-old resident of the Krasnodar Territory. He is suspected of committing a crime under part 3 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

The basis for the procedural decision were the results of operational and investigative measures carried out by officers of the unit for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Maykopsky District.

It has been established that in 2018, the defendant, acting in the interests of one of the limited liability companies, in the framework of the federal project including the work on the improvement of the park zone in the village of Tulsky, installed benches, urns and lampposts with lamps, that were in disagreement with the design and estimate documentation.

As a result of those actions, the difference in the stated and actual value of the installed equipment, paid under the state contract by the administration, exceeded 800,000 rubles, which the defendant stole and disposed of at his own discretion. Those actions caused a large-scale damage to the customer.

Currently, the criminal investigation is on-going.