The oath ceremony took place in the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Leninsk-Kuznetsky”. Eleven citizens who had come to Kuzbass from neighboring countries took part in the event provided for by the Federal Citizenship Act of the Russian Federation. In a solemn atmosphere, they vowed to abide by the Constitution and legislation of the Russian Federation, to fulfill the duties of a citizen, to defend the freedom and independence of the Russian Federation, to be faithful, to respect its culture, history and traditions.

The Chief of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Leninsk-Kuznetsky” Colonel of the Police Valery Bashkov congratulated the participants on the significant event. He wished the participants of the event to be worthy citizens of our country and reminded that the status of a citizen of the Russian Federation was associated not only with rights, but also with responsibilities that must be respected.