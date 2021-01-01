“Operatives of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the Internal Affairs Administration for the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow, together with the FSB of Russia Department for the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region suppressed the activities of a group whose members were suspected of illegal banking activities.

According to preliminary data, the accomplices made illegal financial operations of opening and maintaining bank accounts of individuals and legal entities, operations of cash collection and cash servicing. With the help of fictitious contracts, they withdrew clients' funds from the money circulation in the Russian Federation. The offenders operated in several regions of the country, using about two hundred controlled organizations they had established.

For their services, the group members received a commission of at least 15% of the total amount of the funds received. According to the preliminary data, the income from the unlawful activities exceeded one billion rubles.

As a result of operational search activities, seven suspects, including the alleged organizer, a 56-year-old resident of the capital, were detained by the police with the participation of the Rosgvardia.

The Criminal Investigation unit of the Internal Affairs Administration or the Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 172 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Operatives conducted 14 searches, during which more than 50 phones, bank cards, bank-client keys, SIM cards, hard drives and electronic data carriers were found. The police also seized more than a thousand seals of various organizations, documentation, draft records and money in the amount of about 10 million rubles, which were of evidentiary value for the criminal case.

Currently, with respect to all the suspects a preventive measure has been selected in the form of recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct. Measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances and possible accomplices in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.