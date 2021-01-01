“Officers of the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Bryansk Region, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Navlinsky”, as well as regional departments of the FSB of Russia and the Rosgvardia, during a special operation detained two men. One is suspected of illegal possession of arms, ammunition and explosives, while the other is suspected of attempted drug trafficking.

According to operational information, a resident of the Navlinsky District of the Bryansk Region, without a criminal record, transported drugs in his car. During the detention, the police found paper bundles with crushed plant matter both with him and the passenger of the car, and in the house of the defendant - another 17 bundles and two plastic bags with dried substance. The forensic investigation established that the seized substance was a narcotic drug - marijuana weighing more than one kilogram.

A search was also carried out in the summer-house owned by the passenger of the detained car, during which a large quantity of ammunition, explosives and items constructively similar to firearms and cold arms were found. More than 20 kilograms of explosives were seized, as well as an improvised explosive device, shells, grenades, detonators and ammunition of various caliber.

A criminal case has been instituted against the owner of the illegal arsenal by the investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Division “Navlinsky” on the grounds of crimes under Articles 222 and 222.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. According to him, illegally stored items were found by him during excavations at the sites of military operations of the Great Patriotic War.

A criminal case has been instituted against the suspect in the attempted drug trafficking on the grounds of a crime under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Operational-search activities and investigative actions are continuing. Measures are being taken aimed at establishing possible accomplices in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.