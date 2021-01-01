Investigators of the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, together with officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of ES&CC, detained three former executives of RAM Bank LLC. They are suspected of embezzlement of money received under credit contracts.

According to the investigation, the defendants were part of the group, which from 2017 to 2019 organized the illegal withdrawal of the bank's assets by issuing non-refundable loans worth more than 1 billion rubles. Those actions led to the bankruptcy of the institution and the transfer of its obligations to the state corporation “Deposit Insurance Agency”.

Investigators and operatives conducted more than 50 searches in the homes of the suspects and office premises located in the city of Moscow, Rostov Region and Krasnodar Territory. During the investigation, documents and computer equipment of evidentiary value for the investigation of the criminal case were seized.

The detainees have been charged with a crime under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow and the Leninsky Court of the city of Rostov-on-Don have chosen against the defendants a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody.

The criminal investigation continues. Work is under way to identify all accomplices in the illegal activities.