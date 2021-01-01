Two former top executives of an interregional commercial bank were detained by officers of the Investigative Department and the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of ES&CC. They are suspected of embezzlement of assets of the credit organization committed by a group of persons under prior agreement.

It was preliminarily established, that in 2016 the defendants organized the transfer of the ownership rights to buildings and land plots owned by the bank to entities under their control. The damage from the illegal alienation of the real estate exceeded 1 billion rubles.

More than 40 searches were carried out in office and residential premises in the city of Moscow and the Republic of Tatarstan by investigation and operational units. Computer equipment, documentation and other items of evidentiary value were seized.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code. The Tverskoy District Court of Moscow indicted the detainees and selected for them a preventive measure in the form of placement to custody.

Further investigation will focus on establishing all episodes of the illegal activity and the identities of possible accomplices.