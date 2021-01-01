The investigation of a criminal case under part 4 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Appropriation or embezzlement” has been completed by the Investigative Division of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk.

A 34-year-old resident of the village of Rostovka of the Omsky District is accused of the crime. The man worked as a freight forwarder in a company for the production and sale of car parts and last September went on a week-long business trip to the Krasnoyarsk Territory and the Kemerovo Region, where he received 1,029,000 rubles from 29 contractors for the goods delivered. During the investigation it was established that having returned to Omsk two days earlier than planned the freight forwarder decided to appropriate the funds. To implement his criminal plan the defendant promised his brother-in-law 100,000 rubles for assistance in staging a robbery attack and hitting him on the head with a bat.

Soon the deal took place and the defendant was hospitalized with a craniocerebral trauma. The freight forwarder told the police that at the entrance to his house a stranger had attacked him, hit him on the head and had taken away all the money. First aid was provided to him by his brother-in-law, who allegedly happened to be nearby, he also called the doctors.

The victim did not remember the features of the attacker. Operatives of the MIA of Russia Division for the Omsky District interviewed the two men in detail and noted a number of inaccuracies in their testimony, which led the police to doubting the reality of the described events. A more detailed investigation confirmed that the story was a lie. The relative admitted that he had agreed to participate in the staged robbery for remuneration.

As a result of the investigation, the 34-year-old resident of Omsk without a previous criminal record was charged with appropriation and embezzlement of funds on a particularly large scale. The criminal case was sent to court.

For the commission of this crime, the criminal law provides for the responsibility of imprisonment for up to 10 years in prison with a fine of up to one million rubles.