“Operatives of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption (ES&CC) of the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania with the participation of the Russian Federal Security Service (FSB) Department for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania have suppressed illegal activities in the production and sale of counterfeit drinks.

The illegal shop was located in the village of Mikhailovskoye of the Progorodny District. For three months there were produced, bottled, packaged and stored soft and alcohol-containing beverages under trademarks of other companies.

As a result of operational measures, more than 75,000 bottles of drinks were found in the workshop and warehouse premises. The police also seized 60,000 plastic covers and 120,000 labels with the logo of a well-known brand, which, according to the examination, were found to be fake.

Investigative Department of the MIA for the Republic of North Ossetia-Alania instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 180 of the RF Criminal Code. According to preliminary estimates, the total damage caused to the right-holders exceeded 4.8 million rubles.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken aimed at establishing and detaining the persons involved in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.