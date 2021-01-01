“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the Internal Affairs Administration for the South-Eastern Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, together with colleagues from the North-Western Administrative District, detained eight members of a group suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that a native of the Magadan Region registered two firms. Their names are sounding like the name of the organization, which is the supplier of electricity in the territory of the Moscow Region.

The offenders followed a pre-worked pattern. They searched for the owners of apartments, mostly elderly people, and came to their homes. Posing as employees of the energy company, the offenders informed on a malfunction of the equipment installed in the electric switch panel of the respective floor. It should be noted, that the suspects in advance made those electrical tools inoperable. In the event of refusal to replace the tools, they threatened gullible citizens with penalties. The work of false electricians cost from 6 to 21 thousand rubles for each service, which was many times higher than the average market value.

To date, the police have established the circumstances of 14 episodes of the illegal activity. Investigative bodies have instituted criminal cases on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which have been subsequently combined into one proceeding.

The Police searched the offices of the organizations and the places where the defendants lived. Various documents, money and an electronic database containing the personal data of possible victims were seized. Specialized clothing, badges and identification documents of the established type were also found.

With regard to the alleged organizer of the group the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and his seven accomplices were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.