The MIA of Russia Division for the Uglichsky District received a statement of illegal logging. In the forest near the village of Kuligi and in the area of the village of Panyushino, 25 pines and a birch were cut down. The total material damage exceeded 780 thousand rubles.

In the course of operational search activities, officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption identified a man born in 1979 - a resident of Uglich, who confessed to the crime: he had carried out the felling of trees for the purpose of further sale of wood.

The Inquiry unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Uglichsky District instituted criminal proceedings on the features of the crimes stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code “Illegal felling of forest plantations”. Investigation continues.

This article presumes a maximum punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to two years.