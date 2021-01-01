“Criminal investigation officers of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow together with colleagues from the North-Western Administrative District of the capital detained a man suspected of remote theft of money.

It was preliminarily established that the offender created several fictitious on-line stores, allegedly specializing in the sale of mobile phones of a well-known brand and other premium-class electronics. The value of the goods presented was much lower than the market value.

Last year, for example, a resident of Krasnogorsk made a prepayment for ordering an expensive laptop by transferring money to a bank account specified by the suspect. After that, the seller stopped communicating, and the on-line store ceased to function. The citizen did not receive the paid goods.

Investigator of the MIA of Russia Division for the Khoroshevo-Mnevniki District of the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

As a result of operational search measures, the suspect was detained in Moscow. He was a resident of the capital previously convicted of a similar crime. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for him.

During the searches, computer equipment, mobile phones, seals of various government agencies, documents with signs of forgery, forms and identity cards, as well as other electronic data carriers were seized.

There is reason to believe that the defendant may be involved in 60 episodes of fraud. And the total material damage can exceed 6.5 million rubles.

Currently, investigative steps are being taken to establish all the accomplices and all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.