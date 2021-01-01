“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region suppressed the activities of a drug laboratory.

The clandestine workshop was located in an uninhabited building in the Tarussky District. During his inspection, operatives found equipment that allowed the manufacture of prohibited substances on an industrial scale. They also seized the finished product packaged in polymer bags and containers with drug containing liquid.

In terms of dry matter, the mass of seized mephedrone was more than 8 kilograms.

Two men from other regions, allegedly involved in the organization of the illegal business, were detained in the premises of the drug laboratory. According to the investigation, the narcotic substances were intended for sale through caches.

The Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Kaluga Region instituted criminal cases on the grounds of the offenses under Article 30 and Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the offenders.

Investigative actions and operational and investigative measures aimed at identifying other possible accomplices in the illegal activities are being carried out,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.