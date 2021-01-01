“Officers of the Criminal Investigation Department and the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia detained six members of the group suspected of fraud under the guise of providing housing and communal services.

It was preliminarily established that the offenders organized an ephemeral company for the installation of water purification filters. In various micro-districts of Petrozavodsk, they made flat-to-flat rounds of elderly and, as a rule, lonely citizens. Posing as employees of public utility companies, the suspects forced pensioners to purchase cheap equipment at a cost inflated several times. They assured that drinking water without filters is detrimental to health, and the installation of filters was mandatory and approved by the meeting of residents and the municipal authorities. In addition, they referred to non-existent preferential programs.

After agreeing, some of the deceived citizens immediately made payment, others borrowed money from friends. And those who had funds on the bank card only, were brought by the accomplices to the nearest branch of their credit organization.

In some cases, false communal workers demanded additional payment from the victims under various pretexts. Thus, they forced a 71-year-old resident of Petrozavodsk to first pay 16 thousand rubles for the equipment. And later, having learned that she lived with her disabled son, they demanded another 14 thousand rubles. They referred to the fact that the payment was collected from all tenants registered in the apartment. At the same time, the filters installed by the offenders cost only about 1.5 thousand rubles.

Investigative bodies have instituted five criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, which were combined to one proceeding and transferred to the Investigative Department of the Ministry of Internal Affairs for the Republic of Karelia. With regard to three suspects the court selected a prevention measure in the form of placement to custody and the rest were on recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct.

Currently, steps are being taken to establish all the circumstances of the unlawful activity,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.