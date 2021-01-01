“Officers of MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with the colleagues from the Russian FSB and the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, detained members of an armed group suspected of a series of murders.

In the course of operational work, the police identified 12 persons who could be involved in ten murders, which had taken place from 2000 to 2019 in the Sergiyev-Posadsky District of the Moscow Region, as well as in the Kostroma and Yaroslavl regions. The offenders used firearms in the commission of illegal acts.

The Investigative unit of the Investigative Administration for the Moscow Region of the Investigative Committee of Russia instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under Article 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search activities, the police detained the alleged organizer and seven members of the gang. Firearms, ammunition and explosives were seized from them during the searches. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken aimed at the detention of the accomplices in the unlawful activities,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.