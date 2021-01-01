According to the long-standing tradition, on February 23d, the Defender of the Fatherland Day, officers of the Russian MIA pay homage to all those who fought on the fronts of the Great Patriotic War. On this day in Moscow, the MIA of Russia delegation laid a wreath and flowers at the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier at the Kremlin wall.

The ceremony was attended by the First Deputy Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy, chiefs of units of the central office of the ministry and educational organizations of the Russian MIA.

The police observed a minute of silence in memory of the heroes who gave their lives in the name of peace and independence of our Motherland. The event ended with a solemn march of the guard of honor company.