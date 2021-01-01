The twenty-fifth meeting of the Council of Chiefs of the Migration Authorities of the CIS Member States was held in a video conferencing mode, chaired by the First Deputy- Minister of the Russian MIA, Police Colonel-General Aleksandr Gorovoy.

The event was also attended by the Secretary-General - The head of the Secretariat of the Council of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly Dmitry Kobitsky, members of the Council of Chiefs of the Migration Authorities and authorized representatives from the Republic of Azerbaijan, the Republic of Armenia, the Republic of Belarus, the Republic of Kazakhstan, the Kyrgyz Republic, the Russian Federation, the Republic of Tajikistan, the Republic of Uzbekistan and the CIS Executive Committee. Representatives of Turkmenistan, the Eurasian Economic Commission and the General Confederation of Trade Unions traditionally participated as guests and observers.

In his opening remarks, Aleksandr Gorovoy stressed that this year the 30th anniversary of the Commonwealth of Independent States would be celebrated. Thus, the Commonwealth, formed at the end of 1991 on the wave of global geopolitical changes, helped in solving most complex problems of the post-Soviet period, assisted in strengthening the independent states, preserving the existing economic and political ties.

The First Deputy-Minister noted that migration processes have a significant impact on national security, anti-terrorist protection, public order, demographic and socio-economic situation in the Commonwealth as a whole and in its certain countries.

Over the fourteen years of the Council's work, the participating States have worked consistently and comprehensively to bring closer together their approaches to migration and to collective decisions. Significant positive results have been achieved on the migration track, a modern system of counteracting illegal migration has been formed, its negative indicators have been significantly reduced, and the format of joint preventive measures has been developed.

The COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic has made adjustments to the agenda for each state, forcing a review of priorities in the socio-economic policy. In a situation of restricted cross-border movement of people, the issues of sanitary and epidemiological safety, compliance with measures to prevent the spread of infection and prevent offenses require increased attention.

At the event, reports were heard on the migration situation, changes in national legislation in the field of migration and law enforcement practice of the migration authorities of the CIS member states caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. The national experience in the migration of the Council of Chiefs of the Migration Authorities of the member countries has been considered, as well as the results of the implementation of the Council's work plan for 2020.

During the meeting, the Chairman of the Council drew the attention of the partners to the need of developing coordinated approaches to the recruitment of migrant workers for work in Russia.

The participants concluded the event by noting the contribution of the CIS Executive Committee to the activities and organization of the Council's work. As a result of the event, the Minutes of the meeting were signed, the Council's decisions, schedule of meetings and the work plan of the Council for 2021 were approved.