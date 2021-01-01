“The sentence against three members of the transnational criminal community, who had organized a channel of smuggling drugs from North Africa by transit through EU countries to CIS countries and into the territory of the Russian Federation, came into force.

As previously reported, officers of the Investigative Department and the GA for Drug Control of the Russian MIA, together with foreign counterparts from the republics of Moldova, Belarus and the Kingdom of Spain, conducted a special operation “Iberian fracture” aimed at eliminating an international drug syndicate. As a result of operational-search activities, more than 60 members of the syndicate were brought to justice. More than 1 ton of the drug hashish was withdrawn from the illegal circulation.

Given the extent of the criminal activity and the number of persons involved in the criminal organization, individual criminal cases against this or that drug syndicate cell were sent to the courts upon the completion of the preliminary investigation.

Thus, in November 2019, three active members of the community stood the trial. They were charged with committing crimes under part 2 of Article 210, part 4 of Article 229.1, part 3 of Article 30 and part 4 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

The investigation found that those persons belonged to the structural unit of the criminal organization that ensured the smuggling of drugs into the Russian Federation through the territory of Ukraine. Between May and July 2017, they smuggled more than seven kilograms of plant-based drugs through a section of the Russian-Ukrainian border in the Bryansk Region. And then they were placed in a specially rented garage in the Moscow Region.

However, the accomplices did not have time enough to carry out illegal sale of marijuana and hashish, because two of them were caught red-handed while transferring drugs to each other. The third accomplice was detained a few days later.

In August 2020, the Bryansk Regional Court passed a guilty verdict against the three defendants. They were sentenced to 12 to 17 years in prisons with maximum security regime. The defendants disagreed with the sentence and appealed it to a higher court.

In February 2021, after hearing the arguments of the defendants and examining the materials of the investigation, the First Court of Appeal of General Jurisdiction left the verdict of the Bryansk Regional Court unchanged. The only change affected one of the syndicate members. The court reduced his sentence in a maximum security prison by six months.

Currently, the sentence has now come into force. The Investigative Department of the Russian MIA is continuing to investigate the criminal case against the leaders and participants of the drug syndicate hiding abroad, who have been sentenced in absentia to a measure of restraint in the form of remand in custody,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.