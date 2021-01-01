“Today, the Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev, in a video conferencing mode, congratulated the chiefs of units of the MIA of Russia on the assignment of the next special ranks of the highest commanding staff.

President of Russia Vladimir Putin signed the respective decree on February 18, on the eve of the Defender of the Fatherland Day.

Addressing his colleagues, the Minister noted that the decision taken by the Head of State was not only a recognition of their personal professional merits, but also an assessment of the day-to-day, hard work of entrusted teams: “The authority of the leader is determined primarily by his competence, ability to effectively manage the personnel, to maintain discipline and the rule of law at a proper level. Those who have been awarded the well-deserved ranks have fully demonstrated these qualities. Each of them in his area of responsibility did a lot to ensure law and order in the country, to protect citizens from criminal encroachments.”

The Chief of the Russian MIA thanked the participants of the event for their skillful organizing work, high personal qualities shown in solving operational and service tasks in a difficult environment. “I am sure that you will continue your utmost responsible and principle-based approach to issues,” the Minister stressed.

Vladimir Kolokoltsev congratulated all the staff of the Russian MIA on the upcoming holiday, wished happiness, well-being and success for the benefit of the Motherland.