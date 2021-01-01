Dear Colleagues! Dear Veterans!

Congratulations on the Defender of the Fatherland Day!

It is a celebration of courageous, strong-spirited people who have devoted their lives to selfless service to the Motherland and the protection of national interests. Feeling of pride for the great victories and heroic deeds of predecessors is passed down from generation to generation, it is the basis of patriotism and unity of our people.

Internal affairs officers honor the best traditions of Russian warriors, make a significant contribution to strengthening the rule of law, ensuring the security of the country and its citizens.

I am sure that the personnel will continue to do everything necessary to effectively solve the tasks set and to securely stand guard over the law.

I express my sincere gratitude to the veterans who have shown a worthy example of loyalty to the oath, boundless love for the Motherland and responsibility for its future.

I wish everyone good health, well-being and new success for the glory of Russia.

Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation

General of Police of the Russian Federation

Vladimir Kolokoltsev