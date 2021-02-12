On February 12, 2021, the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation registered the Order of the MIA of Russia of December 10, 2020 No. 856 “On the approval of the Administrative Regulations of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on the provision of public services of migration registration of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation, forms of application of a foreign citizen or stateless person for registration at the place of residence, application of a foreign national or stateless person for de-registration at the place of residence, notification on the arrival of a foreign national or stateless person to the place of residence, marks on registration (de-registration) of a foreign citizen or stateless person in the place of residence, markings confirming the performance by a host party and a foreign citizen or person without citizenship, the steps necessary to register him at the place of stay stamped, inter alia, by the multifunctional center providing public and municipal services” (registration number 62483, hereinafter - Order, Administrative Regulations and public service, respectively).

In accordance with the Administrative Regulations, direct provision of public services is carried out by the migration units of the territorial bodies of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the Russian Federation at the regional and district levels (including the migration units of the departments (offices, points) of the police of the territorial bodies of the Russian MIA at the district level).

The result of the provision of public services are:

registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of residence;

de-registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of residence;

registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay;

de-registration of a foreign citizen or stateless person at the place of stay;

The administrative regulations establish the terms and sequence of administrative procedures (actions), which the public service includes. The standard for the provision of public services, the forms of control over their provision, the pre-trial (out-of-court) procedure for appealing decisions and actions (inaction) of the body providing the public service, as well as its officials, and the specifics of the implementation of administrative procedures (actions) in multi-functional centers for the provision of public and municipal services.

Also, the order approved the forms of documents necessary for the implementation of certain provisions of the Administrative Regulations.

The order invalidated the order of the Ministry of Justice of the Russian Federation of July 30, 2019 No. 514 “On the approval of the Administrative Regulations of the Ministry of internal Affairs of the Russian Federation on the provision of public services of migration registration of foreign nationals and stateless persons in the Russian Federation, forms of application of a foreign citizen or stateless person for registration at the place of residence, application of a foreign national or stateless person for de-registration at the place of residence, notification on the arrival of a foreign national or stateless person to the place of residence, marks on registration (de-registration) of a foreign citizen or stateless person in the place of residence, markings confirming the performance by a host party and a foreign citizen or person without citizenship, the steps necessary to register him at the place of stay stamped, inter alia, by the multifunctional center providing public and municipal services”.