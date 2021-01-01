“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, together with colleagues from the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of ES&CC, with the power support of Rosgvardia officers, suppressed the activities of an organized criminal community. According to investigators, for three years local residents carried out illegal logging.

It was preliminarily established that three alleged organizers of the illegal activities had developed a scheme of stealing wood, allocated on a free basis to the inhabitants of the region for their own needs. The offenders found people willing to give up the right to harvest wood for a fee, and on their behalf signed contracts for wood cutting. Subsequently, these documents were passed on to individual entrepreneurs and used for logging.

Currently, the police have documented 20 cases of illegal logging in seven districts of the Krasnoyarsk Territory. The damage caused to the state forest fund exceeded 35 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 1 of Article 210 and part 3 of Article 260 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for two suspects. During the searches of their places of residence and at logging enterprises involved in the illegal activities, 30 vehicles, more than 20,000 cubic meters of wood, money totaling more than 6 million rubles, computer equipment, electronic data carriers, communication means, documentation and other items of evidentiary importance for the criminal case were seized.

During the activities carried out by officers of the Department for Migration Issues of the MIA of Russia GA for the Krasnoyarsk Territory, 15 administrative offences committed by foreign citizens engaged in the logging were identified.

Currently, operative search measures and investigative steps are being taken to establish all episodes and possible accomplices in the unlawful activity,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.