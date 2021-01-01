“The Investigative and Operational Group composed of Officers of ES&CC Administration and the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region together with officers of the FSB of Russia and the Prosecutor's Office of St. Petersburg, during the proceedings identified seven suspects of fraud with the cashing out of the maternity (family) capital. Those were five residents of the Volgograd Region and two residents of St. Petersburg.

During the searches, three premium class vehicles, cash totaling more than 1.3 million rubles, as well as electronic data carriers, documents, seals and other items of evidentiary importance for the investigation of the criminal case were seized from them.

During a search at the alleged organizer’s of illegal activities, previously convicted of fraud resident of the Volgograd Region, the police found a private airplane. The issue of its seizure is being considered,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.

As previously reported, the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code. It was preliminarily established that through a number of controlled credit consumer cooperatives, the offenders entered into fictitious contracts with citizens who were entitled to dispose of maternity (family) capital funds. The contracts were transferred to pension fund offices to receive payments. Then the funds were cashed out and distributed between the client and the employees of the cooperative.

The Kuibyshevsky District Court in St. Petersburg has issued a preventive measure against the suspects. Five of them, including the alleged organizer, have been taken to custody, one has been placed under house arrest and another is on a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.