“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS a Russian citizen was extradited from the Czech Republic. He was put on the international wanted list on the basis of a request from the MIA of Russia GA for the Volgograd Region.

According to investigators, in December 2015, as part of an organized group using technical means he stole two premium class cars. Foreign-made cars were hidden in rented in advance garage boxes in the city of Kamyshin, Volgograd Region. Two weeks later, the defendant's accomplices rented a truck with a semi-trailer refrigerator to take the stolen cars out of the region, but were detained during the loading.

The alleged organizer of the crime left Russia and was announced wanted by Interpol. He has been charged in absentia with committing a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 158 of the RF Criminal Code.

As a result of search efforts, the defendant was detained on the territory of the Czech Republic. Today in Prague it was handed over to representatives of Russian law enforcement authorities for delivery to Moscow,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.