“Officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation together with colleagues from the North Caucasus Federal District, Rostov and Yaroslavl regions have suppressed the activities of the group, whose members are suspected of theft.

According to preliminary data, at night, two offenders broke open the front door of a jewelry store in the city of Uglich, Yaroslavl Region. They got inside and stole gold products worth more than 18 million rubles.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Uglichsky District have instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 4 of Article 158 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational-search measures taken by the police together with the Rosgvardia, the alleged thieves were detained. One of them turned out to be a resident of the Stavropol Territory, the other - of the Karachay-Cherkess Republic.

During searches of the temporary residences of the defendants, mobile phones, radio stations, SIM cards, bank cards and money of evidentiary importance to the criminal case were seized. The stolen gold ring and jewelry tags were also found.

There is reason to believe that the suspects may be involved in nine more thefts from retail outlets, jewelry stores and pawnshops in the Yaroslavl, Voronezh, Volgograd and Rostov regions.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against one of the suspects. The second is under house arrest. The preliminary investigation continues,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.