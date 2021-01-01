“Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the City of Moscow, together with colleagues from the Russian FSB Department for the city of Moscow and the Moscow Region, detained a pseudo lawyer suspected of fraud.

It was preliminarily established that a resident of the Moscow Region needed the advice of an experienced lawyer on the validity of tax charged as a result of a tax audit of his company. On the advice of friends, he turned to one of the specialists.

After reading the materials of the audit, the man began to convince the entrepreneur that he could face criminal responsibility. He said that he was ready to help avoid persecution and assist in minimizing the amount of taxes. In addition, the offender referred to the availability of a wide range of acquaintances in law enforcement and tax authorities, and estimated the cost of his services at 17 million rubles.

The businessman agreed to the deal, but later doubted the integrity of his new acquaintance and contacted the police.

The transfer of an advance of 6 million rubles to the offender took place under the control of operatives in one of the Moscow hotels. Immediately after the moment the suspect received the money, he was detained. It turned out that the man had no opportunity to fulfill the promised obligations.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia General Administration for the city of Moscow instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense under Article 159 of the Russian Criminal Code.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. Operational search measures aimed at identifying all episodes of the illegal activity are continuing,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.