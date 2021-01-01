“Officers of the Criminal Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky District of the Moscow Region detained a robbery suspect.

It was preliminarily established that a native of one of the neighboring countries entered a trade pavilion in the town of Zvenigorod and asked to show him a mobile phone. Then the buyer took out from under the jacket some object wrapped in a package. Threatening the seller with that object, the offender stole five smart-phones and fled.

Investigation Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Odintsovsky Urban District of the Moscow Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of an offense stipulated by Article 161 of the RF Criminal Code.

While studying the CCTV footage, the police identified the suspect and detained him when he was selling gadgets in one of the markets of the Urban District. Four stolen smartphones were found and seized from the detainee. He had already sold the fifth one.

Later it turned out that the offender had threatened the store employee with a clothes hanger wrapped in a bag. Police officers found it near the incident scene.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. Further measures are being taken aimed at establishing all the circumstances of the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.