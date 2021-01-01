“ES&CC officers of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Urban District of Saransk suppressed the activities of a clandestine workshop for the production of technical liquids, which contained methyl alcohol. Glass-washing non-freezing liquid for cars and charcoal ignition liquids were produced in warehouse premises in the outskirts of Saransk.

During the search, police found 4,500 five-litre bottles of finished products and more than 13,000 litres of hazardous methyl alcohol. Empty canisters, lids, labels, dyes, computer equipment, documents and other items of evidentiary value for the investigation of the criminal case were also seized.

It was preliminarily established that the poisonous goods were delivered for sale in stores of the Republic of Mordovia and other constituent entities of the Russian Federation.

The Investigative Administration of the Investigative Committee of the Russian Federation for the Republic of Mordovia instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 2 of Article 238 of the RF Criminal Code. With respect to them a preventive measure has been chosen in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and appropriate conduct.

Currently, operative investigative steps are being taken to identify other persons involved in the organization of the illegal production,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.