“Operatives of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Penza Region, detained two men suspected of attempted sale of narcotic drugs on an especially large scale.

In forest areas of the city of Penza, police found several caches containing packages with white powder. According to experts, the seized substances are 5 kilograms of mephedrone and 3 kilograms of amphetamine.

As a result of operational search activities, the police identified one of the members of the group - an interregional courier, suspected of involvement in drug trafficking. He turned out to be a resident of the city of Zarechny, Penza Region. The man was detained and confessed.

Soon his accomplice, who was involved in the sale of drugs, was detained in the Tula Region. He obtained wholesale lots, packed them into smaller ones and organized caches.

It turned out that the offender was driving in his car from Moscow to Lipetsk. During the examination of his vehicle, the police found 90 bundles of various narcotic and psychotropic substances with a total weight of almost 45 kilograms. According to the detainee, he planned to place the drugs in caches in eight regions of the Russian Federation.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Penza Region instituted a criminal case on the grounds of crimes provided for by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure against the suspects. The preliminary criminal investigation is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.