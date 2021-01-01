“Officers of the ES&CC Administration and the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region detained seven members of an organized group, who were suspected of a series of frauds against elderly people.

According to the operatives, the offenders acted according to the same scheme. Posing as employees of communal services, they entered the apartments of residents of St. Petersburg, persuading the owners to urgently install additional electrical and gas equipment.

Attention was focused exclusively on people over the age of 65. Pensioners were promised a large discount, and those who doubted the need for imposed services - were intimidated by bringing to administrative and criminal responsibility. As a result, the victims were forced to purchase equipment at a price several times higher than the market price. For the installation of an automatic electric switch and a gas leak detector with a total cost of about three thousand rubles, false electricians demanded 25,000. The investigation established the involvement of the detainees in 28 episodes of fraudulent actions, the damage from which exceeded 500,000 rubles.

The scheme of elderly citizens’ deception was implemented under the guise of legal business activities. In the apartment of one of the alleged organizers of the group an office was equipped, where the recruitment and training took place. During a search conducted with the power support by Rosgvardia fighters, the police found several audio recordings with rap-style compositions on the computer of one of the detainees. These music tracks describe the scheme of the defendants’ illegal activities.

GA for Investigation of the MIA od Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region initiated a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159 of the RF Criminal Code. Currently, with regard to three of the detainees, placement to custody has been selected as the preventive measure and four others are placed under house arrest.

Work is underway to establish additional episodes of the detainees’ criminal activity of and personalities of their possible accomplices,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.