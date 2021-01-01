“The Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia warns about the increasing frequency of facts of telephone fraud involving the illegal use of spoofed subscriber numbers. It should be noted that the phone numbers, which are used in criminal schemes, can be assigned to banks and various units of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation, in particular - the MIA of Russia Main Directorate of Economic Security and Combating the Corruption.

The fraud follows the following scheme. A citizen receives a call from a stranger, who introduces himself as an employee of a bank and reports that the offenders are trying to get an on-line loan in his name. Allegedly, for the prevention of the illegal actions, the person is persuaded of the need to independently get an on-line loan for the same amount, deposit the money received to the bank card and transfer them to the so-called reserve account for instant repayment of the loan.

To eliminate any doubts in the potential victim, a few minutes later he received a call from an accomplice in the criminal scheme, who introduced himself as a police officer and recommended to follow the instructions of the bank representatives who had called before him. At the same time, the offenders used modern data spoofing technology, which allowed to simulate a call from the numbers indicated on the official sites of law enforcement agencies, and really assigned to them.

Since September 2020, there have been identified more than 20 cases of implementation of such a scheme, as a result of which more than 6.7 million rubles have been stolen from citizens. Criminal investigations into facts of fraudulent actions were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by Articles 159 and 159.3 of the RF Criminal Code.

The Russian MIA urges citizens to be vigilant and follow simple rules. The first of them - is to make no financial transactions on instructions received during telephone conversations. If you get a call from people who introduce themselves as bank employees or police officers - call back to the official numbers of financial organizations and law enforcement agencies. Do not give full bank card details, PIN, CVC/CVV codes and one-time passwords to confirm transactions to anyone. If unlawful acts have been committed against you or your loved ones, report the incident to the police by phone 102,” said the official representative of the Ministry of Internal Affairs of Russia Irina Volk.