“Today, the duty unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk received a report on an unknown man, who on the Metallurgov Avenue shot in the direction of a local resident, and then fled. The incident brought no victims.

The police investigative and operational team, which went to the scene, in a hot pursuit, detained the offender, who turned out to be a 71-year-old citizen. During the search, conducted at the detainee’s place of residence, a registered hunting rifle was seized.

The man has been taken to the Police Division “Tsentralny” of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Novokuznetsk. Operatives and investigators are establishing all the circumstances of the incident. A check is being carried out, the results of which will determine a procedural decision,” said the MIA of Russia Spokesperson Irina Volk.