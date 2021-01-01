The investigative unit of the Internal Affairs Division for the Kamyzyaksky District of the Astrakhan Region have completed the investigation of a multi-episode criminal case against a 35-year-old local resident accused of committing crimes under paragraph “c” of part 3 of Article 158 and part 1 of Article 160 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

The investigation found that she, as an employee of one of the banks, secretly stole money from the accounts of six pensioners from the village of Karalat between 2014 and 2019. Among them there was a man with disabilities.

The offender, having access to information on deposits, purposefully chose those that were opened to elderly clients. She made up of fake spending orders containing false information about the withdrawal of funds by cash holders, and then stole the money. It also turned out that the defendant embezzled money that was lying in the cash register of the financial institution.

She served as a cashier and was later appointed senior service-manager. After the facts of wrongdoing were revealed, she was fired. The total damage caused by the defendant’s actions amounted to 2 million 473 thousand rubles. The woman spent the stolen cash on repayment of loans and other personal needs.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been sent to court for consideration on the merits.