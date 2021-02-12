Officers of the Department for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the MIA of Russia GA for the Irkutsk Region, the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Bratskoye” and the FSB of Russia Department in the Irkutsk Region, with the participation of officers of the Rosgvardia SOBR, suppressed the illegal logging in the Bratsky District.

During the raids on February 10, the operatives caught “red-handed” at the site of the illegal felling three local residents, cutting down trees in the Bratsky District.

According to the preliminary version of investigators, the suspects, aged between 29 and 36 years, two of whom had previous convictions for theft, cut down and prepared for transportation 32 cubic meters of wood. The State Forest Fund of the Russian Federation suffered a damage of over 500 thousand rubles.

From the scene police officers seized as evidence a “Ural” truck, a SUV, a chainsaw, a variety of pine wood. Search activities were carried out at the detainees’ place of residence, during which the police seized a “Kamaz” vehicle loaded with round pine wood, as well as documents for harvesting wood for personal needs by population.

The Division for Economic Crimes of the Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Bratskoye” instituted criminal proceedings on the features of an offense stipulated by part 3 of Article 260 of the RF Criminal Code.

The suspects have been detained pursuant to Article 91 of the Russian Federation Criminal Procedure Code and were taken to a temporary detention facility.

On the places where illegally harvested timber is being sold, operational and investigative activities are continuing, as well as operational and investigative measures aimed at establishing additional episodes of the unlawful activities and accomplices.