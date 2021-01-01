“The verdict against the members of the criminal community, which organized a large-scale scheme of production and sale of drugs, came into force. For the commission of particularly serious crimes under Articles 210 and 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation, the head of the structural unit of the criminal community was sentenced to 20 years in prison, and nine rank and file participants - from 14 to 17 years in prison with serving sentences in high-security penal colonies.

The preliminary investigation of the criminal case reviewed by the court was completed by the Investigative Department of the Russian MIA, with operational support by officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control and the Department for Drug Control of the MIA of Russia GA for the Penza Region in June 2019.

As previously reported, the activities of the criminal community, which influences the drug situation in more than 10 regions of the Russian Federation, was suppressed by law enforcement officials in February 2018. The cybercriminals organized a full cycle - from the production of illegal substances to their sale to the end consumer. Specially equipped and secret laboratories were located in rented country houses in the cottage settlements of Moscow. Their location periodically changed. Garages and outbuildings in Moscow were rented to store precursors and chemical reagents required for the production of narcotic drugs. The drugs produced were delivered to regions of the Russian Federation by couriers; contactless distribution scheme through caches was used for their distribution, with payment made through electronic payment systems.

During the search of the community members' residences and in the premises they rented, police found and seized expensive chemical equipment, chemical reagents for the production of drugs, personal protective equipment, over 132 kg of ready-to-sell synthetic drugs and more than 500 kg of precursors.

Considering the verdict of the Moscow Regional Court to be unfounded, the convicts filed complaints in which they denied their guilt. Among other things, they claimed that the laboratories produced not drugs, but a concentrate of household chemicals.

Due to the fact that those arguments did not correspond to the actual circumstances, the decision of the First Court of Appeal of general jurisdiction the verdict of the Moscow Regional Court against the members of the criminal community was left unchanged, and the filed complaints were left without satisfaction.

Other accomplices in the illegal activities were put on the international wanted list. The criminal investigation against them is on-going,” said the official Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.