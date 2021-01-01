“Officers of the Administration for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region together with officers of the FSB of Russia and the Prosecutor's Office of St. Petersburg, suppressed the activities of an inter-regional organized group that carried out the theft of maternity (family) capital funds.

It was preliminarily established that through a number of controlled credit consumer cooperatives, the offenders entered into fictitious contracts with citizens who had state certificates for maternity capital. According to the terms of the loan, the money was supposed to be used for the construction of residential buildings in the regions of Russia.

The contracts were transferred to pension fund offices to receive payments. The money was then cashed out and distributed between the client and the cooperative employees, who demanded 45% of the maternity capital amount for their services.

According to available police data, during 2019 and 2020 cooperatives with the help of ads in social networks and on Internet resources attracted more than 100 customers in several regions of Russia. In the territory of St. Petersburg and the Leningrad Region alone, the damage caused to the federal budget amounted to about 20 million rubles.

The GA for Investigation of the MIA of Russia GA for Saint Petersburg and the Leningrad Region instituted a criminal case on the features of an offense stipulated by part 4 of Article 159.2 of the RF Criminal Code.

Today, February 16, as part of the ongoing investigation, the police with the assistance of the FSB of Russia, make searches at 40 addresses in 11 regions of Russia. Documents, computer equipment and other items of evidentiary value for the investigation of the criminal case are being seized. The circle of persons involved in the illegal activities is being established,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.