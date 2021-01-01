“Officers of the Division for Economic Security and Combating the Corruption of the IA Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow detained four suspects of a series of frauds against citizens of predominantly elderly age.

According to available information, the offenders posed as employees of a gas service company and, under the pretext of checking the equipment, entered the apartments of citizens. They then informed the tenants of the need to install gas sensors and offered to buy them at an inflated price. Misled pensioners gave their savings to scams.

The Investigative Unit of the Investigative Administration for the South-Western Administrative District of the MIA of Russia GA for the city of Moscow instituted criminal cases on the grounds of crimes under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As a result of operational search activities, the police detained the suspects when they were heading to one of the addresses dressed in uniforms of gas service workers. During searches of their places of residence, gas equipment was found and seized, as well as forged IDs, mobile phones, seals and documents of evidentiary value to the criminal case.

It was established that the offenders did not have the appropriate skills and professional knowledge to carry out the installation of gas equipment and in fact did not work anywhere.

Currently, two detainees are in custody, in respect of their accomplices a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct has been chosen,” said the official representative of the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.