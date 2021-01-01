The investigator of the investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region based on the materials provided by the ES&CC Department of the MIA of Russia Administration for the Orenburg Region instituted a criminal case against the 54-year-old head of a peasant farm in the Orenburg Region on the fact of appropriation of 46,375,193 rubles.

During the investigation it was established that the suspect had received 88,381,280 rubles from a resident of Moscow. Being authorized by the victim to dispose of the money to pay the costs associated with obtaining a license to mine gold ore in the Orenburg Region, to pay workers' wages, as well as other activities related to the sowing and harvesting of grain crops and sheep breeding, the suspect spent more than 42 million rubles for the above purposes. The remaining 46,375,193 rubles were stolen by the suspect by appropriation on a particularly large scale.

Criminal proceedings were instituted on the grounds of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the RF Criminal Code “Appropriation or embezzlement”. This article presumes a punishment in the form of imprisonment for a term of up to 10 years.