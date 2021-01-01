Inspectors of the 6th Battalion 2nd Regiment of the Road Patrol Service (Southern) of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region on the 124th km of the Ural highway stopped a vehicle to check documents.

When speaking to the police, the 32-year-old driver and the 26-year-old passenger were acting suspiciously and were very nervous. Officers of the State Traffic Safety Inspectorate decided to inspect the vehicle. Under the hood of the car, traffic police inspectors found a package containing four vacuum bags containing a crystalline substance.

An investigative and operational team of the MIA of Russia Division for the Urban District of Lukhovitsy was called to the scene. The found substance was seized and sent for chemical research, which concluded that the substance was a narcotic drug - N-methylephedrone, weighing about two kilograms.

The offenders explained that the drug was taken from a cache in the Orehovo-Zuevsky Urban District for the purpose of its further sale in Orenburg.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division instituted criminal proceedings against the defendants, under Article 30, Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Attempted illegal production, sale or transfer of narcotic drugs, psychotropic substances or their analogues”.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.