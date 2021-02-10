In the Samara Region, police officers are carrying out on an ongoing basis preventive measures aimed at improving the legal literacy of the population and preventing fraud.

In Togliatti, for example, in order to prevent the commission of phone fraud offenses, the police, together with public activists, interviewed on-line the staff of libraries, schools and municipal enterprises.

During the remote meeting, police captain Elena Karapetyan spoke about facts of fraud in the city and measures that needed to be taken to avoid becoming a victim of phone scams.

Currently, frauds committed remotely remain the most common way of theft of money from residents of the city. For example, advertisements on Internet sites, social networks, and by creating “twin” sites on the network. Scammers continue sending links to citizens' phones containing “viruses”, that hit the smartphone operating system and provide attackers access to the data of SIM-connected services, passwords stored on the device and other personal data.

Police officers advised not to hand over the personal data, bank card details, as well as codes coming to the phone.

As Tatiana Shtangret, a representative for the public council of the territorial internal affairs body, said: “I would like to remind you that calls from suspicious numbers should be ignored. Be sure to be vigilant when communicating on social networks and when selling and shopping on the sites of free ads. We hope that by following these recommendations you will be able to protect yourself from fraud and save your money”.

In turn, the employees of the companies expressed gratitude to the police and public activists for the important work they were doing, which was designed to protect people from intruders’ actions. Citizens promised to be more vigilant and share the information received with their relatives and friends.