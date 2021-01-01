A large foreign family, with a disabled child, applied to the Administration for Migration Issues of the city of Khanty-Mansiysk with an application for the acquisition of citizenship of the Russian Federation for permanent residence and work. As the citizen explains, in the migration unit they were treated with understanding by Senior Inspector of the division for reviewing the materials on the change of citizenship, police lieutenant Svetlana Tselishova and Deputy Chief of the division of permit-visa work of the Russian of the Administration for Migration Issues for the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Yugra Lieutenant Colonel Olga Alekseenko.

“In conversation with me the staff always behaved correctly, they were polite and answered the questions informatively. During the phone calls they explained what and how needed to be done, which documents were necessary, how to go through the process more quickly and competently. I would like to see as many such sympathetic professionals in the Ministry of Internal Affairs as possible,” the citizen wrote in her letter, which came to the address of the Russian MIA Administration for the Khanty-Mansi Autonomous District - Yugra.

Press-service of MIA Administration for the Khanty-Mansy Autonomous District - Yugra