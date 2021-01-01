Officers of the unit for economic security and combating the corruption of the MIA of Russia Division for the Shuryshkarsky District revealed a fact of budget funds embezzlement on a particularly large scale.

In the course of operational search activities, the police found that the official, acting intentionally, using his official position contrary to the interests of the service, entered into a municipal contract with a limited liability company for the work on the construction of the road cushion. At the same time, he knew that due to the geographical location of the village, climatic conditions and lack of transport accessibility, the work specified in the contract would not be carried out.

The suspect entered knowingly false information in the act of acceptance of the completed works, in the certificate about the cost of the completed works, thereby committing the theft of budget funds in the amount of more than 1 million rubles, which is a particularly large amount.

The Investigation Department of the RF Investigative Committee for the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous District prosecuted the suspect in accordance with the features of a crime stipulated by part 4 of Article 160 of the Russian Criminal Code “Misappropriation or Embezzlement”. A house arrest for 2 months was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect.

Currently, the operational support of the criminal case continues.