“Officers of the criminal investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Administration for the city of Omsk detained a previously convicted local resident, who was suspected of a series of crimes against elderly citizens.

In the first days of the new year, a number of robberies took place in Omsk. In all cases, the victims were women aged between 59 and 93. The offender in a medical mask entered the entrances of residential buildings with them. Then, using force, he took away bags, wallets and valuables and ran away after that.

As a result of operational search measures, criminal investigation officers identified the suspect, a 32-year-old resident of Omsk, who had been previously repeatedly convicted for robberies and thefts. He was released from prison in December last year. After committing illegal acts, he hid from the police at his friends'.

The detainee confessed to the crime. According to him, he spent the stolen money on alcoholic beverages.

Police officers established the man's involvement in six attacks on pensioners. Criminal proceedings into the facts were instituted on the grounds of crimes stipulated by parts 1 and 2 of Article 161 of the RF Criminal Code. The defendant is also suspected of committing three thefts.

Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspect. He is being checked for involvement in other similar crimes,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.