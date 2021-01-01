“A citizen of Moldova, Vyacheslav Banu, born in 1976, has been extradited from Russia to Italy.

According to the Italian side, he, as part of an organized criminal group, under the threat of violence, extorted money from drivers of trucks and passenger buses for parking in the cities of Verona and Vicenza. There is information on the involvement of the defendant in the commission of thirty-three such crimes in Italy.

At the initiative of law enforcement authorities of the Italian Republic, Vyacheslav Banu was put on the international wanted list. In 2020, he was detained in Yekaterinburg and taken to one of the FPS of Russia detention facilities in Moscow.

Today, at the Sheremetyevo international Airport named after A.S. Pushkin, the wanted man was handed over to representatives of the competent authorities of the Italian Republic,” said the official representative of the Russian Ministry of Internal Affairs Irina Volk.