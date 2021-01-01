Investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Seversky District completed the investigation of a criminal case initiated against a 38-year old local resident on the grounds of an offense under part 4 of Article 159 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation “Fraud”.

According to the investigation materials, the defendant fraudulently deprived three victims of property rights to land plots and living quarters.

In the first case, the offender persuaded a resident of the Seversky District to issue in his name a contract for the purchase and sale of real estate and sign the act of receiving and transferring money with a fictitious amount specified in it. However, the defendant never paid the victim the money under the contract, registered to himself the title to her real estate and later disposed of it at his discretion.

It is also established that the offender, acting as an intermediary in the provision of real estate services, fraudulently re-registered to his own name the property of two other victims. The man disposed of the land plots and private houses at his own discretion.

As a result of the unlawful activities of the defendant, 3 victims suffered a damage totaling more than 5,2 million rubles.

For the period of the preliminary investigation, a preventive measure in the form of a recognizance of non-exit and proper conduct was chosen for the offender.

The investigation unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Seversky District collected sufficient evidence, in connection with which the criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor was sent to Court for consideration on the merits. Sanctions of the incriminated article provide for a maximum sentence of imprisonment for up to ten years.