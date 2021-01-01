On the 348 km of the M-7 road, officers of the Detached Battalion of the Traffic Patrol Service of the Traffic Police of the MIA of Russia GA for the Nizhny Novgorod Region stopped a car to check the driver's documents. The police noticed that the man who was driving the vehicle had external signs of drug intoxication.

The citizen refused to undergo an examination for the state of intoxication. A protocol on the administrative offence under part 1 of Article 6.9 of the Administrative Code of the Russian Federation “Consumption of narcotic drugs or psychotropic substances without a doctor's prescription or of new potentially dangerous psychoactive substances” was drawn up against him.

When inspecting the foreign-made car, the police found in the luggage compartment 3 polymer bags with a powdery substance of gray-white color and 2 more polymer bags in the cabin of the car. The results of the study showed that the seized substance was a narcotic mixture containing methylephedron with a total weight of more than three kilograms.

It was established that the defendant - a resident of Nizhnekamsk born in 1983 - was traveling from the Moscow Region to his home place in the Republic of Tatarstan.

Investigators of the MIA of Russia Division for the Volodarsky District instituted criminal proceedings on the grounds of offenses stipulated by part 3 of Article 30 and part 5 of Article 228.1 of the RF Criminal Code.

Nizhny Novgorod police found that the offender had been repeatedly brought to administrative responsibility. Moreover, he is currently under investigation in a drug trafficking case being investigated in the Republic of Tatarstan. There, the applied to him measure of procedural coercion was an obligation to appear at the Police.

Now, at the request of Nizhny Novgorod investigators, he has been given a preventive measure in the form of remand in custody. The man faces a possibility of a prison term of up to 20 years. Currently, the investigation of the criminal case continues.