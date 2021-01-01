The main document proving the identity of a citizen of the Russian Federation was the most important gift for a 94-year-old resident of Essentuki this year.

Lyubov Egorovna Morozenko - a veteran of labor and a laborer of the rear. During the war, in the evacuation, she worked in a collective farm, and after the Great Victory, being a chemist by profession, she worked all her life at a coke plant in Donetsk. A few years ago, she moved to her daughter, in the resort town of Essentuki, and after a while decided to become a Russian citizen.

Last year, Lyubov Egorovna received a residence permit, and in this year she has already acquired citizenship of the Russian Federation.

The woman received her first Russian passport from the head of the Essentuki migration division. Officers of the unit came to the pensioner specially to congratulate her on the happy event. Lyubov Egorovna accepted the passport with a sincere smile and feeling real pride.

Police officers wished the woman long years of life and inexhaustible optimism. Seeing off the guests, Lyubov Yegorovna admitted that she was feeling absolutely happy.