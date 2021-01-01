“The Investigative Administration of the MIA of Russia Inter-Municipal Administration “Krasnoyarskoye” completed the preliminary investigation of criminal cases against three members of the armed group, charged with committing crimes under Articles 162 and 209 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

As previously reported, the offenders planned an attack on cash collectors back in 2017. A few years later, having carefully planned the scenario of their actions, they organized an ambush, several times shot at the money carriers and took possession of the cash collector bag. The offenders fled from the scene of the crime in a purchased in advance car. To divert suspicion from himself, the alleged organizer threw into the car cabin the hair, which he had specially collected in hairdressing salons. The attackers divided the stolen funds equally among themselves, after which they hid them in caches.

During the special operation, officers of the MIA of Russia Main Directorate for Criminal Investigation, together with colleagues from the Krasnoyarsk Territory with the participation of the Rosgvardia, found the car in which the accomplices had been moving, and a little later detained the suspects - three previously local residents without a criminal record.

As a result of operational search measures, the police, in different parts of the city found and seized more than two million rubles stolen in the attack. In addition, not far from the place near the garages, police officers found empty cash collector cassettes for money.

As part of the investigation of the criminal cases, investigators conducted 13 searches, interrogated more than 50 witnesses and eyewitnesses, appointed 65 different examinations.

The criminal case with the indictment approved by the prosecutor has been submitted to the Krasnoyarsky Territorial Court for consideration on the merits,” said the Spokesperson for the MIA of Russia Irina Volk.