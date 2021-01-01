“Accompanied by officers of the MIA of Russia NCB of Interpol and the FPS of Russia, Nariman Gadzhiev was extradited from the Republic of Slovenia, who from September 2012 to February 2013 served as Minister of Information Policy and Mass Communications of the Republic of Dagestan. He is accused of theft of budget funds using official position as part of a group of persons under preliminary agreement on a particularly large scale.

According to the investigation, several million rubles were stolen from the budget when signing state contracts for the manufacture and broadcasting of public and political programs.

After the fact of illegal actions of the official was revealed, he was charged with committing crimes under part 4 of Article 159 and part 2 of Article 327 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation.

Nariman Gadzhiev left Russia and was announced wanted by Interpol on the basis of a request from the MIA for the Republic of Dagestan. In August 2019, he was detained in the Republic of Slovenia.

Having satisfied the request of the Prosecutor General's Office of the Russian Federation for his extradition, the Slovenian competent authorities handed over the defendant to Russian law-enforcers for his delivery to Moscow," said the Russian MIA spokesperson Irina Volk.