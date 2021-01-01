“Officers of the MIA of Russia GA for Drug Control together with colleagues from the Drug Control Administration of the MIA of Russia GA for the Moscow Region, suppressed the activities of an international group consisting of citizens of Russia and neighboring countries. According to preliminary data, its participants had qualified knowledge in the field of chemical synthesis and organized a full cycle of production and wholesale of the mephedrone drug.

As a result of operational search measures, the police liquidated the drug lab located in a rented private house in the Volokolamsky District of the Moscow Region. A suspect in possession of drugs for the purpose of sale on an especially large scale was detained.

About 165 kg of the drug mephedrone, more than two tons of precursors and other substances, as well as special equipment, including two chemical reactors, were seized from the laboratory during the search. The police operation prevented more than 800,000 single doses of the prohibited substance, worth about 300 million rubles, from getting into the black market.

It was established that the laboratory could produce about 500 kg of synthetic drugs per month. Their sale in the regions of Russia was planned to be carried out with the help of caches.

The Investigative unit of the MIA of Russia Division for the Volokolamsky Urban District has instituted a criminal case on the grounds of a crime under part 5 of Article 228.1 of the Criminal Code of the Russian Federation. Placement to custody was selected as the preventive measure for the suspects.

The Police are carrying out measures to find and detain all those involved in the illegal activities,” said the official representative of the Russian MIA Irina Volk.