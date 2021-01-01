“Police officers of a detached company of the police patrol service of the MIA of Russia Division for the Aeroport District of Moscow rescued people from fire.

Early in the morning, the duty-unit of the territorial police division received a report of a fire in an apartment building in the Bolshoy Koptevsky Pass.

Senior Sergeant of the Police Maxim Kravchenko and Sergeant of the Police Vladimir Skoptsov, who patrolled the area, received the information and immediately headed for the scene.

Seeing clouds of black smoke and flames coming out of the windows of the fourth-floor apartment building, the policemen ran into the entrance and went up to the floor. The landing and the flight of stairs were filled with heavy smoke. There were cries for help from the apartments.

25-year-old Maxim Kravchenko instantly assessed the situation and decided to get into the burning apartment from the street, via the balconies. Climbing to the balcony of the fourth floor, he saw there an exhausted woman. The policeman climbed over the fencing with her. The officer used his last strength to hold on to the red-hot crossbar, pressing the woman to himself. Realizing that there was no other way to escape, they jumped down into a snowdrift.

The woman and the police officer with injuries and burns of varying degrees of severity were rushed by ambulance to a medical organization.

Police Sergeant 24-year-old Vladimir Skoptsov immediately began the evacuation of citizens who could not leave the apartments on their own. The policeman helped to get outside all the residents of the fourth floor, and then accompanied people from other floors.

The Minister of Internal Affairs of the Russian Federation General of the Police of the Russian Federation Vladimir Kolokoltsev has decided to nominate Senior Sergeant of the Police Maxim Kravchenko to the state award and to award a departmental award to Sergeant of the Police Vladimir Skoptsov for their braveness, courage, and dedication,” said the Spokesperson for the Russian MIA Irina Volk.